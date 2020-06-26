Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/26/20)

June 26, 2020

  • OOOH a new Doja Cat VIDEO, “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane

  • Meghan Thee Stallion shares NEW SONG “Girls in the Hood”
  • Charlie Puth has a NEW TRACK called “Girlfriend”
  • Britney Spears just dropped 2 NEW REMIXES for “Mood Ring”
  • Disneyland & Disney World are DITCHING “The Song of the South” theme for Splash Mountain for “The Princess & the Frog” ….we are so excited!!!!

  • Katy Perry is out promoting her new album “KP5” that’s out August 14th and she teased a song dedicated to her UNBORN CHILD

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
