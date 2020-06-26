Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/26/20)

- OOOH a new Doja Cat VIDEO, “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane
- Meghan Thee Stallion shares NEW SONG “Girls in the Hood”
- Charlie Puth has a NEW TRACK called “Girlfriend”
- Britney Spears just dropped 2 NEW REMIXES for “Mood Ring”
- Disneyland & Disney World are DITCHING “The Song of the South” theme for Splash Mountain for “The Princess & the Frog” ….we are so excited!!!!
We’re thrilled to share a new project @WaltDisneyImagineering has in development, Splash Mountain – at both @Disneyland & #WaltDisneyWorld – will soon be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite @DisneyAnimation film, “The Princess and The Frog.” Read more on the @DisneyParksBlog.
- Chris Evans and Paul Rudd INTERVIEWED EACH OTHER and discuss Paul’s manhood, “It’s BIGGER THAN MY PAYCHECK”
- Demi Lovato is doing a FOUR-PART DOCUSERIES for YouTube
- Justin Bieber is suing his SEXUAL ASSAULT accusers for $20 million
- Chris Pratt is mourning THE DEATH of his pet ram, Prince Rupert
- Snooki supposedly quit but “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” has been RENEWED
- “Hannah Montana” PLOT HOLE about Miley’s dad goes viral on TikTok
- The Dixie Chicks CHANGED THEIR NAME to just The Chicks and released a powerful new song & video “March March”
- Katy Perry is out promoting her new album “KP5” that’s out August 14th and she teased a song dedicated to her UNBORN CHILD