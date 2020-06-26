Credit: Rido81
| BigStockPhoto.com
looking at camera. Confident female doctor using digital tablet with colleague talking in background at hospital. Latin nurse.
Second Date Update PODCAST: Doritos and Drive In
June 26, 2020
brooke and jeffrey david fired june 26 lizzie nurse security 2020-06-26
Lizzie and David have been flirting at work…At the hospital where she’s a nurse and he’s a security guard. They went on a date, and soon after, David was mysteriously fired! Lizzie has a feeling it’s all her fault and wants to find out what happened.