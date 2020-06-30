Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/30/20)

June 30, 2020

  • Margot Robbie set to play the lead in a new ALL-FEMALE REMAKE of “Pirates of the Caribbean”
  • New reality show has celebrities giving you PERSONAL ADVICE! It’s called “Celebrity Call Center” and invites viewers to call in for help from “celebs” like Nick Cannon, Nene Leakes, Alyssa Milano, and Kelly Osbourne

 

  • Kim Kardashian shares pics from North West’s 7th BIRTHDAY on their Wyoming ranch….they even have a sick go-kart track!

  • Hollywood LEGEND Carl Reiner dies at 98
  • Megan Thee Stallion is working towards her BACHELOR DEGREE for her late mother, “I want her to be proud”
  • Dr. Dre’s marriage of 24 years is OVER
  • Ryan Seacrest SPLIT with his girlfriend & is rebounding with a new woman in Mexico
  • PICS: Can you guess the celebrities by their Throwback Thursday photos?
  • Nikki Blonsky from “Hairspray” CAME OUT on TikTok and Instagram
  • Even Jason Voorhees understands the importance of wearing a mask

