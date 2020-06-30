Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/30/20)

- Margot Robbie set to play the lead in a new ALL-FEMALE REMAKE of “Pirates of the Caribbean”
- New reality show has celebrities giving you PERSONAL ADVICE! It’s called “Celebrity Call Center” and invites viewers to call in for help from “celebs” like Nick Cannon, Nene Leakes, Alyssa Milano, and Kelly Osbourne
View this post on Instagram
**NEW SHOW ALERT** I’m producing another new show called “CELEBRITY CALL CENTER” Need advice? 🤔 You know just who to call. As your Host and executive producer and head call connector, I am at your service!! #CelebrityCallCenter premiering July 13th only on @eentertainment.
- Kim Kardashian shares pics from North West’s 7th BIRTHDAY on their Wyoming ranch….they even have a sick go-kart track!
North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dv8Q7BKjFd
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020
- Hollywood LEGEND Carl Reiner dies at 98
- Megan Thee Stallion is working towards her BACHELOR DEGREE for her late mother, “I want her to be proud”
- Dr. Dre’s marriage of 24 years is OVER
- Ryan Seacrest SPLIT with his girlfriend & is rebounding with a new woman in Mexico
- PICS: Can you guess the celebrities by their Throwback Thursday photos?
- Nikki Blonsky from “Hairspray” CAME OUT on TikTok and Instagram
- Even Jason Voorhees understands the importance of wearing a mask
View this post on Instagram
Wearing a mask has proven to be an easy and important way to stem the spread of the #coronavirus, yet many New Yorkers still aren't doing it. This is especially true of younger people who may feel invincible to #Covid19. How can we get them to pay attention to this life-saving message? Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don't preach. Don't fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage and share with their peers. As the tri-state area begins to open, Toby Trygg, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy Health, aligned with the talented folks at @chimneygroup to help create this timely PSA. #Ogilvy #OgilvyHealth #AgencyLife #AdLife #PSA #PublicHealth #Creative