Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/1/20)

- Sia just became a GRANDMOTHER…for the sweetest reason ever!
- Lizzo’s new VEGAN DIET looks so tasty! Would you try it????
- August Alsina claims he had an AFFAIR with Jada Pinkett Smith but only after they got the OK from Will Smith!
- PICS: “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart apologizes after using tone deaf topless pic to demand justice for Breonna Taylor
- Jennifer Aniston proving how sexy a mask can be
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
- PICS: Kanye West celebrated Kim Kardashian’s deal that made her company worth $1 billion with a pic of vegetables next to flowers
- Seth Rogen is producing an animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” MOVIE
- VIDEO: Halsey had to rehearse the choreography for her new video in a chair because of a fractured ankle
- The Weekend is donating $1 MILLION to COVID-19 charities
- Rachel McAdams took a cross country family RV trip & LOST ALL THEIR GARBAGE on the highway
- Tom Hanks says “SHAME ON YOU” if you are not wearing a mask!
- Jim Carrey thinks Tom Cruise will want to PUNCH HIM after his new book comes out
- Mark Wahlberg just got tested & he’s ALLERGIC to everything!
- PICS: Amy Schumer’s son gene is so stinking cute!!!!