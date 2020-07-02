Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/2/20)

July 2, 2020

  • Could “Ellen” be cancelled???? Rumors are flying that Ellen DeGeneres may be out of a job due to falling ratings & stories of her rude behavior… but producers say it’s NOT TRUE
  • Instead of a normal bouquet of flowers, Kanye West turned their minimalist bathroom into an ENCHANTED FOREST for Kim! And Grimes TOOK A PIC of Kanye & Elon Musk hanging out…but everyone is focusing on her reflection

Kim via IG Story! Bathroom goals or no?

  • “Beavis & Butthead” are coming back with 2 NEW SEASONS on Comedy Central
  • Jason Momoa will star as FROSTY THE SNOWMAN in a new live-action movie
  • D.L. Hughley gave COVID-19 to A LOT of people, including his son, “I’m a regular Typhoid Mary . . . It [makes] me feel horrible to know that not knowing, I potentially jeopardized so many people.”
  • It’s really looking like Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are BACK TOGETHER
  • People blast Kim Kardashian’s tweet about their RARE HORSES as tone deaf
  • Beyonce just got her 40th TOP 40 SINGLE, tying Michael Jackson.  They’re still well behind the all-time leader Drake, who has 111
  • Cardi B got into a NASTY TWITTER FIGHT with a woman who claims Cardi stole lyrics from her
  • Evanescence has a NEW SONG…welcome to 2003 again!
  • VIDEO: Courtney Stodden posted a video of herself in a hot tub with BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN . . . along with the caption, “9021 now I kn0w..”
  • Jay Z has CANCELED the 2020 Made In America festival

