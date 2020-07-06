Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/6/20)

- Kanye West says he is RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT in 2020…but he hasn’t actually taken any steps & has missed the deadline to run as an independent in many states. You can still BUY #2020VISION MERCH though!
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
- PICS: Shia LaBeouf got his whole chest tattooed . . . for real . . . for his new movie [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER] Director responds after Shia is accused of BROWNFACING
- Joey Chestnut won his 13th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest setting a new WORLD RECORD by eating 75 hot dogs!
- Kasey Musgraves & husband Ruston Kelly DIVORCING after only 2 years of marriage
- Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney & Kris Jenner all spend the 4th at Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson’s HOUSE!
- Catherine Zeta-Jones is coming out with her own Goop-inspired LIFESTYLE BRAND
- Celebs who did LIFETIME MOVIES before they were famous include Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Hilary Swank, Zac Efron & more!
- “In the End” by Linkin Park hit a BILLION VIEWS on YouTube
- Vanilla Ice caved and CANCELED his show in Austin on Friday