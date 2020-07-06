Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/6/20)

July 6, 2020

  • Kanye West says he is RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT in 2020…but he hasn’t actually taken any steps & has missed the deadline to run as an independent in many states. You can still BUY #2020VISION MERCH though!

  • PICS: Shia LaBeouf got his whole chest tattooed . . . for real . . . for his new movie [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER] Director responds after Shia is accused of BROWNFACING 
  • Joey Chestnut won his 13th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest setting a new WORLD RECORD by eating 75 hot dogs!
  • Kasey Musgraves & husband Ruston Kelly DIVORCING after only 2 years of marriage
  • Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney & Kris Jenner all spend the 4th at Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson’s HOUSE! 
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones is coming out with her own Goop-inspired LIFESTYLE BRAND
  • Celebs who did LIFETIME MOVIES before they were famous include Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Hilary Swank, Zac Efron & more!
  • “In the End” by Linkin Park hit a BILLION VIEWS on YouTube
  •  Vanilla Ice caved and CANCELED his show in Austin on Friday

 

