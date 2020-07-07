Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/7/20)

- Johnny Depp admitted in court Tuesday that he has taken “every DRUG KNOWN TO MAN” — but insisted he was not a “monster” who beat ex-wife Amber Heard
- Kanye West’s Yeezy got between $2 and $5 million in pandemic loans that reportedly helped save 160 JOBS!….Kanye filed to trademark the slogan “WEST DAY EVER“, so he can slap it on more than a 100 different products, from t-shirts to g-strings to infant wear
- Chrissy Teigen wants to know why Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro has her boobs on her phone
jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020
- Tom Hanks talks about his battle with COVID-19 and say he and his wife had VERY DIFFERENT symptoms to the same illness
- “Hamilton” gave Disney+ a 70% INCREASE in downloads of their app!
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson are doing coordinated TikToks
- Chris Evans and Lily James might be DATING!
- VIDEO: Kevin Hart releases new trailer for 10-episode Quibi series, “Die Hart”, where he attempts to be an action hero
- Charlize Theron is DISAPPOINTED she’s not in the “Mad Max” spinoff….it’s a prequel so they’re getting a younger actress
- The 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is releasing A SINGLE on Friday
- Kerry Washington says her roles are a “POLITICAL ACT no matter what”
- Matthew McConaughey really really wants you to wear a mask!