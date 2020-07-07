Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/7/20)

July 7, 2020

  • Johnny Depp admitted in court Tuesday that he has taken “every DRUG KNOWN TO MAN” — but insisted he was not a “monster” who beat ex-wife Amber Heard
  • Kanye West’s Yeezy got between $2 and $5 million in pandemic loans that reportedly helped save 160 JOBS!….Kanye filed to trademark the slogan “WEST DAY EVER“, so he can slap it on more than a 100 different products, from t-shirts to g-strings to infant wear
  • Chrissy Teigen wants to know why Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro has her boobs on her phone

  • Tom Hanks talks about his battle with COVID-19 and say he and his wife had VERY DIFFERENT symptoms to the same illness
  • “Hamilton” gave Disney+ a 70% INCREASE in downloads of their app!
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson are doing coordinated TikToks
  • Chris Evans and Lily James might be DATING!
  • VIDEO: Kevin Hart releases new trailer for 10-episode Quibi series, “Die Hart”, where he attempts to be an action hero
  • Charlize Theron is DISAPPOINTED she’s not in the “Mad Max” spinoff….it’s a prequel so they’re getting a younger actress
  • The 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is releasing A SINGLE on Friday
  • Kerry Washington says her roles are a “POLITICAL ACT no matter what”
  • Matthew McConaughey really really wants you to wear a mask!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only