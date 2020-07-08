Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/8/20)

- Will Ferrell just scored his first HIT SONG, “Husavik” from the movie “Eurovision Song Contest”
- Networks are offering reality TV stars GOOD-BEHAVIOR BONUSES….meaning they get paid for “not using racial slurs on social media and not getting into fights with castmates.”
- Billie Eilish’s mom says Billie LOVED Justin Bieber so much, “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”
- Disney says Disney World is still RE-OPENING ON SATURDAY
- Tennessee native Justin Timberlake on Confederate relics, “These monuments MUST COME DOWN”
- VIDEO: Rob Lowe tried to get Lowe’s Home Improvement to capitalize on SHIRTS that said, “How many Lowe’s could Rob Lowe Rob if Rob Lowe could rob Lowe’s?”
- The Roots’ Black Thought has a NEW EP coming later this month, with guest appearances by Killer Mike, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, ScHoolboy Q, and Portugal. The Man
- Gwyneth Paltrow bought her 14-year-old son Moses a “BOOB PUZZLE“
- VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish cut off all her hair! Are you inspired???
- Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his newborn daughter: Olympia Lightning Bolt
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCWNMuxFp6d/
- Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary becoming the longest married Presidential couple