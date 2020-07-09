Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/9/20)

July 9, 2020

  • “Glee” star Naya Rivera MISSING after “horrible accident” on a boat that is breaking our heart…her 4 year old son was found alone on the boat…authorities are presuming she DROWNED Below is the last pic she posted

  • Kanye West has Elon Musk & Kim Kardashian as his campaign advisors, wants a Wyoming preacher named Michelle Tidball as his running mate and says his campaign slogan is “YES!”
  • Is Britney Spears yellow top a secret CRY FOR HELP? A new conspiracy theory thinks so
  • Bella Hadid is SLAMMING Instagram for removing a picture she posted of her dad’s U.S. passport, along with the caption, “My baba and his birthplace of Palestine.”
  • Ryan Gosling is going to be the new “WOLFMAN” 
  • How Zendaya and John David Washington pulled off filming an ENTIRE MOVIE amid the pandemic
  • Mariah Carey just finished her AUTOBIOGRAPHY
  • “The Wonder Years” is being REMADE! It will star a black family living in Alabama in the 1960s
  • Halsey got a new tattoo that says “Life’s a Mess”…the title of her new track with Juice WRLD

  • Will Smith recalls being called the N-WORD BY COPS over 10 times while growing up in Philadelphia
  • Jimmy Fallon wrote a CHILDREN’s BOOK
  • Lisa Kudrow says the “Friends” reunion HAS A DATE and Conan immediately plans to sabotage it
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson covers Whitney Houston and it’s pitch perfect
  • Country band Lady Antebellum tried to change their name to Lady A…but Seattle singer Lady A wants $10 MILLION if she’s going to share the name!
  • NBC is rebooting “The WEAKEST LINK“, with Jane Lynch hosting

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only