Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/9/20)

- “Glee” star Naya Rivera MISSING after “horrible accident” on a boat that is breaking our heart…her 4 year old son was found alone on the boat…authorities are presuming she DROWNED Below is the last pic she posted
just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B
— Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020
- Kanye West has Elon Musk & Kim Kardashian as his campaign advisors, wants a Wyoming preacher named Michelle Tidball as his running mate and says his campaign slogan is “YES!”
- Is Britney Spears yellow top a secret CRY FOR HELP? A new conspiracy theory thinks so
- Bella Hadid is SLAMMING Instagram for removing a picture she posted of her dad’s U.S. passport, along with the caption, “My baba and his birthplace of Palestine.”
- Ryan Gosling is going to be the new “WOLFMAN”
- How Zendaya and John David Washington pulled off filming an ENTIRE MOVIE amid the pandemic
- Mariah Carey just finished her AUTOBIOGRAPHY
- “The Wonder Years” is being REMADE! It will star a black family living in Alabama in the 1960s
- Halsey got a new tattoo that says “Life’s a Mess”…the title of her new track with Juice WRLD
Juice was one of the greatest people I have ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness. A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second thought or hesitation. And a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people to feel less alone. It means everything to me that I could be a part of this album. I cried the first time that I heard it. With all the love in my heart, #lljw – “Life’s A Mess” link in IG Story
- Will Smith recalls being called the N-WORD BY COPS over 10 times while growing up in Philadelphia
- Jimmy Fallon wrote a CHILDREN’s BOOK
- Lisa Kudrow says the “Friends” reunion HAS A DATE and Conan immediately plans to sabotage it
- VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson covers Whitney Houston and it’s pitch perfect
- Country band Lady Antebellum tried to change their name to Lady A…but Seattle singer Lady A wants $10 MILLION if she’s going to share the name!
- NBC is rebooting “The WEAKEST LINK“, with Jane Lynch hosting