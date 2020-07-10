Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/10/20)

- OMG WHY????? Why does Demi Moore’s bathroom have brown shag carpet & a couch in it!?!?!? People are HORRIFIED
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCYsWVnHaCX/
- PICS: Jessica Simpson says hello to 40 by fitting into her True Religion jeans from her 20s!
- Sources are saying that Kanye West is “struggling” again with his BIPOLAR DISORDER
- Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera went missing, is NOTORIOUS for drownings
- Katy Perry releases title track to her new album “SMILE“!
- Robert DeNiro cut his ex-wife’s AmEx SPENDING from $100k to $50K
- Ellie Goulding speaks out on why ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISM is part of her platform!
- PICS: Kylie Jenner poses in a sexy beaded outfit made entirely out of “healing crystals”
- VIDEO: Bill Nye The Science Guy proving why masks are so effective!
- “Ozark” cancelled after Season 4…and 21 other critically acclaimed shows CANCELLED BY NETFLIX
- Cameron Diaz now has her own WINE BRAND