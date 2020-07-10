Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/10/20)

July 10, 2020

  • OMG WHY????? Why does Demi Moore’s bathroom have brown shag carpet & a couch in it!?!?!? People are HORRIFIED

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCYsWVnHaCX/

  • PICS: Jessica Simpson says hello to 40 by fitting into her True Religion jeans from her 20s!
  • Sources are saying that Kanye West is “struggling” again with his BIPOLAR DISORDER 
  • Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera went missing, is NOTORIOUS for drownings
  • Katy Perry releases title track to her new album “SMILE“!

  • Robert DeNiro cut his ex-wife’s AmEx SPENDING from $100k to $50K
  • Ellie Goulding speaks out on why ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISM is part of her platform!
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner poses in a sexy beaded outfit made entirely out of “healing crystals”
  • VIDEO: Bill Nye The Science Guy proving why masks are so effective!
  • “Ozark” cancelled after Season 4…and 21 other critically acclaimed shows CANCELLED BY NETFLIX
  • Cameron Diaz now has her own WINE BRAND

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
