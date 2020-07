Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar today!

Today’s Question: 2010 was a magical time for reality TV. To give you perspective, Kim Kardashian was number one on the list of highest paid reality TV stars of 2010, and The Hills star Lauren Conrad was on the list as well… But looking back, only one man made the highest earning reality TV stars list, in fact, his show was so popular he was asked to be a part of two other huge reality TV shows since then. Brooke has to answer, who was it?