Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/20)

- Zac Efron’s new Netflix doc is getting mixed reviews but everyone is here for his new DAD BOD! [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER]
Zac Efron attaining his Daddy form on Netflix while learning about food and energy production is what I needed to get me through 2020 🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/yLD8dSeTKB
— Trandler Bing ✊🚩🏴 (@FelixirofLife28) July 11, 2020
- Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, DIES at age 57 after privately battling breast cancer for 2 years….her dear friend Rita Wilson’s BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE
- VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith admits to relationship with August Alsina…but her and Will Smith agree that they were separated at the time!
- Instagram model claims she’s been INVITED into the impenetrable NBA DISNEY “BUBBLE”….
- The next “Fast & Furious” will send Vin Diesel into OUTER SPACE
- Liz Lemon aka Tina Fey GOES OFF on a guy for not wearing a mask in a preview for the upcoming “30 Rock” Reunion Special
- Pregnant Lea Michele DELETES TWITTER after relentless bullying over her strained relationship with “Glee” star Naya Rivera who is presumed dead
- VIDEO: Eminem goes off on anti-maskers, bad cops, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a new track with Kid Cudi called “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”
- VIDEO: Kanye West dropped a new song called “Donda”, in honor of his late mother
- DJ Khaled is TEASING a new collab with Drake
- Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift FIGHT LIKE COUSINS
- Great White, the band that infamously killed 100 people after setting off pyrotechnics inside of a small club, had a concert over the weekend with NO MASKS & NO SOCIAL DISTANCING
- Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough DIED of an apparent suicide. He was 27. Please remember HELP IS AVAILABLE
- VIDEO: Disney Princess, Merida, hangs on tight when horse gets spooked during parade!