Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/20)

July 13, 2020

  • Zac Efron’s new Netflix doc is getting mixed reviews but everyone is here for his new DAD BOD!  [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER]

  • Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, DIES at age 57 after privately battling breast cancer for 2 years….her dear friend Rita Wilson’s BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE
  • VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith admits to relationship with August Alsina…but her and Will Smith agree that they were separated at the time!
  • Instagram model claims she’s been INVITED into the impenetrable NBA DISNEY “BUBBLE”….
  • The next “Fast & Furious” will send Vin Diesel into OUTER SPACE
  • Liz Lemon aka Tina Fey GOES OFF on a guy for not wearing a mask in a preview for the upcoming “30 Rock” Reunion Special

  • Pregnant Lea Michele DELETES TWITTER after relentless bullying over her strained relationship with “Glee” star Naya Rivera who is presumed dead
  • VIDEO: Eminem goes off on anti-maskers, bad cops, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a new track with Kid Cudi called “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”
  • VIDEO: Kanye West dropped a new song called “Donda”, in honor of his late mother
  • DJ Khaled is TEASING a new collab with Drake
  • Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift FIGHT LIKE COUSINS
  • Great White, the band that infamously killed 100 people after setting off pyrotechnics inside of a small club, had a concert over the weekend with NO MASKS & NO SOCIAL DISTANCING
  • Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough DIED of an apparent suicide.  He was 27. Please remember HELP IS AVAILABLE 
  • VIDEO: Disney Princess, Merida, hangs on tight when horse gets spooked during parade!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
