Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: Forbes recently came out with their list of the highest grossing media franchises of all time. This includes media franchises that started as book, film, video game, or television series and expanded to other forms of media. Pokemon, of course was #1 on the list with 95 billion, and Star Wars was #5 on the list with 70 billion. Alexis needs to name the other three media franchises on the list in no particular order.