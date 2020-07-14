Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/14/20)

July 14, 2020

  • Naya Rivera’s body WAS FOUND yesterday….they think she may have drowned after using her all her energy to get her son back on the boat after it had drifted in a current. The cast of “Glee” gathered at the shores of the lake where she drowned

  • Jason Derulo is making AT LEAST $75,000 per tiktok but won’t say exactly how much!
  • YouTube streamers, Tonya Blakey and Robin DePaolo, came down with  COVID-19 SYMPTOMS while live-streaming their trip to Disney World and didn’t leave!
  • Chrissy Teigen just gave us all a look of John Legend in the SHOWER!
  • VIDEO: Charlize Theron’s heartbreaking discussion about RACIAL INJUSTICE and George Floyd with her young black daughters
  • ABC is DUMPING HOSTS Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from “Dancing with the Stars”
  • Disney won’t sell you a RIDE PICTURE if you’re not wearing a mask
  • The Rock donated 700,000 BOTTLES of water to frontline healthcare workers.
  • Don’t worry, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is still happening with covergirls Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, and Jasmine Sanders because they shot it before the pandemic

  • Ricky Martin was super DEPRESSED when his career took off in 1999 because he was still in the closet, “I cried like crazy.  And I’ve been super happy ever since.”
  • The director of the 2002 “Scooby-Doo” movie says he tried to make Velma “EXPLICITLY GAY“, but the studio pushed back, and the final version has no references to her sexuality
  • VIDEO: Rebel Wilson is working hard on her fitness by pushing a tire around
  • Residents of a London nursing home are recreating famous album covers!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
