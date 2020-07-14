Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/14/20)

- Naya Rivera’s body WAS FOUND yesterday….they think she may have drowned after using her all her energy to get her son back on the boat after it had drifted in a current. The cast of “Glee” gathered at the shores of the lake where she drowned
This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E
— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020
- Jason Derulo is making AT LEAST $75,000 per tiktok but won’t say exactly how much!
- YouTube streamers, Tonya Blakey and Robin DePaolo, came down with COVID-19 SYMPTOMS while live-streaming their trip to Disney World and didn’t leave!
- Chrissy Teigen just gave us all a look of John Legend in the SHOWER!
- VIDEO: Charlize Theron’s heartbreaking discussion about RACIAL INJUSTICE and George Floyd with her young black daughters
- ABC is DUMPING HOSTS Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from “Dancing with the Stars”
- Disney won’t sell you a RIDE PICTURE if you’re not wearing a mask
- The Rock donated 700,000 BOTTLES of water to frontline healthcare workers.
- Don’t worry, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is still happening with covergirls Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, and Jasmine Sanders because they shot it before the pandemic
- Ricky Martin was super DEPRESSED when his career took off in 1999 because he was still in the closet, “I cried like crazy. And I’ve been super happy ever since.”
- The director of the 2002 “Scooby-Doo” movie says he tried to make Velma “EXPLICITLY GAY“, but the studio pushed back, and the final version has no references to her sexuality
- VIDEO: Rebel Wilson is working hard on her fitness by pushing a tire around
- Residents of a London nursing home are recreating famous album covers!
Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw
— Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020