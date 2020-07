Brooke is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: The term “Top 40” first appeared in radio in 1960, when Brooke was just a humble rookie in the industry. Over the history of the chart, there’s only a handful of people that have had a Top 40 hit in the 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, and 2010’s. In fact, just five. Brooke needs to name the artists who have accomplished this feat in no particular order.