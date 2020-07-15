Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/15/20)

- Kanye West reportedly BOWS OUT of 2020 Presidential race….In his first poll, he scored a DISAPPOINTING 2%
- ViacomCBS FIRES Nick Cannon for “hateful speech and antisemitism” following a podcast in which he called white and Jewish people “savages”
- Tyra Banks is the NEW HOST of “Dancing with the Stars”
- The big story in the Johnny Depp courtroom drama yesterday was WHO POOPED THE BED????
- Britney Spears mom Lynne files LEGAL DOCUMENTS to be included in daughter’s finances….as the #FreeBritney continues to trend & CONSPIRACY THEORIES run rampant after Brit posts another dance video
- Someone tricked Carole Baskin into recording a BIRTHDAY MESSAGE for a pedophile on Cameo
- Oprah is DONATING another $3 million to COVID-19 relief in South L.A.
- Idris Elba doesn’t believe in CENSORING TV shows with racist content, but says they should come with a warning
- John Legend says he was a SERIAL CHEATER before meeting Chrissy Teigen
- Kelly Rowland OPENED UP about how felt she was in Beyoncé’s shadow for 10 years
- The Chicks almost changed their name to MEN! It’s their initials . . . Martie, Emily, Natalie
- Katy Perry released her video for “Smile” . . . and Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel dropped a NEW TRACK called “Past Life”
- Iggy Azalea revealed the name of her baby boy: ONYX
- Machine Gun Kelly thinks Megan Fox has the most BEAUTIFUL FEET
- They might be REMAKING “Dirty Dancing” with Jennifer Grey
- VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, reviews ice cream…shirtless…in an Instagram series
- VIDEO: Billy Joel sat down and played on of those street pianos
- Remember the Walmart yodeling kid, Mason Ramsey? He’s singing about FARTING COWS for new Burger King commercial