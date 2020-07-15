Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/15/20)

July 15, 2020

  • Kanye West reportedly BOWS OUT of 2020 Presidential race….In his first poll, he scored a DISAPPOINTING 2%
  • ViacomCBS FIRES Nick Cannon for “hateful speech and antisemitism”  following a podcast in which he called white and Jewish people “savages”
  • Tyra Banks is the NEW HOST of “Dancing with the Stars”
  • The big story in the Johnny Depp courtroom drama yesterday was WHO POOPED THE BED????
  • Britney Spears mom Lynne files LEGAL DOCUMENTS to be included in daughter’s finances….as the #FreeBritney continues to trend & CONSPIRACY THEORIES run rampant after Brit posts another dance video

  • Someone tricked Carole Baskin into recording a BIRTHDAY MESSAGE for a pedophile on Cameo
  • Oprah is DONATING another $3 million to COVID-19 relief in South L.A.
  • Idris Elba  doesn’t believe in CENSORING TV shows with racist content, but says they should come with a warning
  • John Legend says he was a SERIAL CHEATER before meeting Chrissy Teigen
  • Kelly Rowland OPENED UP about how felt she was in Beyoncé’s shadow for 10 years
  • The Chicks almost changed their name to MEN!  It’s their initials . . . Martie, Emily, Natalie
  • Katy Perry released her video for “Smile” . . . and Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel dropped a NEW TRACK called “Past Life”

  • Iggy Azalea revealed the name of her baby boy:  ONYX
  • Machine Gun Kelly thinks Megan Fox has the most BEAUTIFUL FEET
  • They might be REMAKING “Dirty Dancing” with Jennifer Grey
  • VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, reviews ice cream…shirtless…in an Instagram series
  • VIDEO: Billy Joel sat down and played on of those street pianos
  • Remember the Walmart yodeling kid, Mason Ramsey? He’s singing about FARTING COWS for new Burger King commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
