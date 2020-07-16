Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/16/20)

- Megan Thee Stallion was SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house…Despite her recent IG POST, an LAPD spokesperson told TMZ that Megan never told them she was a victim at the time. There are VIDEOS of Tony’s arrest & of Megan’s BLOODY FOOT
- Nick Cannon APOLOGIZED for his anti-Semitic remarks, and will remain as host of “The Masked Singer”…he’s attempting to get FULL OWNERSHIP of “Wild ‘N Out”
- PICS: Orlando Bloom’s dog is missing!!!! He is offering a reward to whoever finds him!
- A massive TWITTER HACK hit Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, and Others
- The Beatles and BTSare the only groups to sell MORE THAN A MILLION albums so far this year
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow says she feels better without all that “wellness”
- Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and other celebs reached out to a young boy who was injured saving his little sister from a DOG ATTACK
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth posts emotional tribute to Naya Rivera (Kristin guest starred on 5 episodes of “Glee”)
- Adam Levine paid tribute to his “FIRST PRETEND KISS,” Kelly Preston. She was his love interest in the Maroon 5 video, “She Will Be Loved“
- PICS: WOAH! Demi Moore is now super blonde!
- A woman is accusing Kevin Connolly from “Entourage” of RAPING her in 2005. He denies it.
- Melissa Rycroft from “The Bachelor” got her breast implants REMOVED
- Jon Hamm is starring in the REBOOT of the Chevy Chase movie “Fletch”
- Matt Damon closed off an ENTIRE STREET in Brooklyn Heights so he could move into his new penthouse
- Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is taking a leave of absence after being arrested for DOMESTIC VIOLENCE