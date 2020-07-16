Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/16/20)

July 16, 2020

  • Megan Thee Stallion was SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house…Despite her recent IG POST, an LAPD spokesperson told TMZ that Megan never told them she was a victim at the time. There are VIDEOS of Tony’s arrest & of Megan’s BLOODY FOOT

  • Nick Cannon APOLOGIZED for his anti-Semitic remarks, and will remain as host of “The Masked Singer”…he’s attempting to get FULL OWNERSHIP of “Wild ‘N Out”
  • PICS: Orlando Bloom’s dog is missing!!!! He is offering a reward to whoever finds him!
  • A massive TWITTER HACK hit Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, and Others
  • The Beatles and BTSare the only groups to sell MORE THAN A MILLION albums so far this year
  • PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow says she feels better without all that “wellness”
  • Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and other celebs reached out to a young boy who was injured saving his little sister from a DOG ATTACK
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth posts emotional tribute to Naya Rivera (Kristin guest starred on 5 episodes of “Glee”)
  • Adam Levine paid tribute to his “FIRST PRETEND KISS,” Kelly Preston.  She was his love interest in the Maroon 5 video, “She Will Be Loved
  • PICS: WOAH! Demi Moore is now super blonde!
  • A woman is accusing Kevin Connolly from “Entourage” of RAPING her in 2005.  He denies it.
  • Melissa Rycroft from “The Bachelor” got her breast implants REMOVED
  • Jon Hamm is starring in the REBOOT of the Chevy Chase movie “Fletch”
  • Matt Damon closed off an ENTIRE STREET in Brooklyn Heights so he could move into his new penthouse
  • Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is taking a leave of absence after being arrested for DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
