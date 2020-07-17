Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/17/20)

July 17, 2020

  • Howie Mandel’s TikTok sparked a conspiracy that he was BEING HELD CAPTIVE…so he made another VIDEO to assure that he is fine
  • Hailey Baldwin Bieber APOLOGIZED to a waitress after the waitress called her out for being “not nice”
  • VIDEO: Henry Cavill putting together a gaming computer in a tank top to the sounds of Barry White….warning, this video may make you pregnant
  • VIDEO: This might be the most cringe worthy thing you’ll ever see…Carole Baskin and her husband rapping to 50 Cent’s “In da Club”
  • PICS: Chris Rock and his daughter got matching crown tattoos
  • Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers BROKE UP after 2 years together
  • Netflix’s 10 MOST POPULAR original movies
  • Alex Trebek has a goatee and says he’s “FEELING GREAT”

  • MICHAEL JACKSON wanted to play Professor X in the first “X-Men” movie, and Mariah Carey wanted to play Storm
  • PICS: Dr. Anthony Fauci covers “In Style” magazine!
  • Gavin Rossdale says he’s having a HARD TIME DATING “screwed up and screwed over.”
  • Ellen DeGeneres is MOURNING the loss of her dog
  • More former”Ellen” employees are SPEAKING OUT about what a horrible place it was to work
  • Paris Jackson says she’s grateful her dad, Michael Jackson, made her WEAR A MASK
  • VIDEO: Did “The Princess Bride” predict our masked future????

 

