Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/17/20)

- Offset bought baby Kulture a $22,000 BIRkIN BAG…and Cardi B explains why celebs buy their kids EXPENSIVE DESIGNER goods
- Howie Mandel’s TikTok sparked a conspiracy that he was BEING HELD CAPTIVE…so he made another VIDEO to assure that he is fine
- Hailey Baldwin Bieber APOLOGIZED to a waitress after the waitress called her out for being “not nice”
- VIDEO: Henry Cavill putting together a gaming computer in a tank top to the sounds of Barry White….warning, this video may make you pregnant
- VIDEO: This might be the most cringe worthy thing you’ll ever see…Carole Baskin and her husband rapping to 50 Cent’s “In da Club”
- PICS: Chris Rock and his daughter got matching crown tattoos
- Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers BROKE UP after 2 years together
- Netflix’s 10 MOST POPULAR original movies
- Alex Trebek has a goatee and says he’s “FEELING GREAT”
Here's a summer update from Alex! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6oKJ5aSCU7
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 16, 2020
- MICHAEL JACKSON wanted to play Professor X in the first “X-Men” movie, and Mariah Carey wanted to play Storm
- PICS: Dr. Anthony Fauci covers “In Style” magazine!
- Gavin Rossdale says he’s having a HARD TIME DATING “screwed up and screwed over.”
- Ellen DeGeneres is MOURNING the loss of her dog
- More former”Ellen” employees are SPEAKING OUT about what a horrible place it was to work
- Paris Jackson says she’s grateful her dad, Michael Jackson, made her WEAR A MASK
- VIDEO: Did “The Princess Bride” predict our masked future????