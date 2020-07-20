Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/20/20)

- Kanye West hysterically crying [VIDEO BELOW] during bizarre presidential campaign rally….he said “Harriet Tubman NEVER FREED slaves”, confessed that he and Kim almost ABORTED North West, thinks marijuana should “be free” and suggests that “Everybody that has a baby gets a MILLION DOLLARS“
Kanye West crying on stage at his campaign event in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/GsHAnZQG1c
— STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2020
- Wait what???? Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly have a baby boy after a SUPER TOP SECRET PREGNANCY!
- August Alsina releases new song “ENTANGLEMENTS” after she confirms past relationship & referred to it as an “entanglement” LISTEN HERE
- PICS: Mark Zuckerburg looks like a mime while surfing because of way too much sunscreen! And what’s with the hoodie???
- Alex Trebek will HALT CANCER TREATMENTS if the current round doesn’t work
- PICS: Big Sean posted a beautiful tribute to his ex-fiance, Naya Rivera
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen posts pic proof of her breast implants
- People are worried about Nick Cannon’s MENTAL HEALTH
- Gisele Bundchen is planting 40,000 TREES for her upcoming 40th birthday!
- PICS: Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception involved glamping pods & an Indian tent
- VIDEO: Katie Couric is reuniting Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid for “The Parent Trap” reunion!
- “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” was ONLY ADDED to the movie “Frozen” because initial test screenings were a mess
- Beyonce released a trailer and poster for her upcoming visual album “Black Is King”