Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/21/20)

- Kanye West goes on bizarre Twitter rant claiming that Kim Kardashian was “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to LOCK ME UP”
- Kim is reportedly “FURIOUS” after Kanye revealed that they considered an abortion
- Halsey offers SYMPATHY towards Kanye West, “Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke”
- Harry Styles mustache is breaking the internet
Harry via villamanodori IG. pic.twitter.com/ehUfV9Fm5b
— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 18, 2020
- Natalie Portman part of group bringing a WOMEN”S SOCCER TEAM to Los Angeles
- Sorry, Jennifer Aniston is NOT going to the Godmother of Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s baby
- Amanda Bynes cleared her Instagram and REBRANDED it as the account for an online store called Matte Black
- PICS: Rebel Wilson is showing off her weight loss & her new healthier lifestyle
- VIDEO: Watch The Rock make an ice cream sundae with tequila
- VIDEO: Here’s a new Maroon 5 song for you, “Nobody’s Love”