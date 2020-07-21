Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/21/20)

July 21, 2020

  • Kanye West goes on bizarre Twitter rant claiming that Kim Kardashian was “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to LOCK ME UP”
  • Kim is reportedly “FURIOUS” after Kanye revealed that they considered an abortion
  • Halsey offers SYMPATHY towards Kanye West, “Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke”
  • Harry Styles mustache is breaking the internet

  • Natalie Portman part of group bringing a WOMEN”S SOCCER TEAM to Los Angeles
  • Sorry, Jennifer Aniston is NOT going to the Godmother of Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s baby
  • Amanda Bynes cleared her Instagram and REBRANDED it as the account for an online store called Matte Black
  • PICS: Rebel Wilson is showing off her weight loss & her new healthier lifestyle
  • VIDEO: Watch The Rock make an ice cream sundae with tequila
  • VIDEO: Here’s a new Maroon 5 song for you, “Nobody’s Love”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
