Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/22/20)

- UPDATE: Kim Kardashian has posted an eloquent statement about Kanye’s battle with BI-POLAR DISORDER & how the family is “powerless”
- Kim Kardashian has been meeting with lawyers to “EXPLORE DIVORCE”
- However, Kanye West went on another Twitter tirade last night saying he’s been trying to “get DIVORCED since Kim met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf”, called his mother-in-law “Kris Jong-Un” and accused them of “white supremacy”
- Dave Chappelle flew out to Wyoming to CHECK ON Kanye West…and Kanye posted a kind of awkward video of him trying to get Dave to tell a joke
THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK
— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
- VIDEO: Orlando Bloom posts heartbreaking update after his missing dog Mighty passes away….he found only the dog’s collar and got a new tattoo in his honor
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
- “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 will tackle the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- PICS: Jennifer Aniston shared a pic of her friend on a ventilator in a plea to get people to wear masks
- Madonna claims 8 years ago Russia fined her $1 MILLION for a speech & she never paid….but a fact checker says she’s LYING
- Ummmmmm a Martha Stewart THIRST TRAP????
- Warner Brothers has a Coronavirus SNITCH HOTLINE
- That is right Katy Perry…you are never too pregnant for a crop top
- Here are the 20 BIGGEST REVELATIONS from Alex Trebek’s book
- Some celebrities have a LOT OF CHILDREN! DMX has 15 kids! Dog the Bounty Hunter has 12!
- Josh Groban will APPEAR on Elmo’s “Not-Too-Late Show” tomorrow night