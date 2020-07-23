Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/23/20)

- This is not a drill. Taylor Swift is dropping a BRAND NEW SURPRISE ALBUM….tonight!!!! There will also be a NEW MUSIC VIDEO tonight and the album “Folklore” has 16 SONGS
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
- And One Direction is announcing some sort of 10 YEAR REUNION ALBUM today!!! They posted to their INSTAGRAM for the first time in 219 weeks
- Demi Lovato and her boyfriend of less than 5 months, Max Ehrich, GOT ENGAGED, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you”
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
- It would take you FOUR YEARS, TWO MONTHS, and EIGHT DAYS to watch all 5,500 titles on Netflix…a new survey found that the average viewer only watches 2% of the library
- PICS: Kanye West spotted shopping at Walmart in Cody, Wyoming
- VIDEO: Jason Derulo’s new song comes with it’s own TikTok challenge
- PICS: Just checking in Ciara is looking absolutely gorgeous and also very pregnant
- Willie Nelson explains why he started smoking WEED