Jeff is wearing the Shock Collar today!

Today’s Question: Previously on the Shock Collar Question of the day I asked you to identify various North American colloquialisms and I’m happy to say I’ve grubbed up another batch of regional slang for you to identify today. I’ll give you the word, and where its from and you have to tell me what the definition of each word is.

The words are:

From Wisconsin–Whoopensocker

From South Dakota – a “soak”

And from Kentucky – a ridy bob