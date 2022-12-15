TAS Rights Management

While fans who attempted to buy tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour felt like they, as Taylor put it, “went through several bear attacks” to get them, the remaining tickets — all 170,000 of them — will be sold in a much more calm and orderly fashion, Billboard reports.

The publication says Ticketmaster will use a 20-year-old platform called TicketsToday, which has been used by various jam bands, as well as Ed Sheeran and Madonna, to make sure that the remaining Eras tickets go to fans who really deserve them. The way it works is that Ticketmaster’s Verified Fans, as well as those who bought tickets to Taylor’s 2020 Lover Festival and fans who bought certain merchandise, are being prioritized.

Those fans will be sent an email asking for their credit card number and choice of options when it comes to seating locations and price points. Ticketmaster will then to try to match fans with their requests and charge their cards. The entire process is expected to be completed by December 23 — merry Christmas!

Billboard also reports that when all the tickets have been sold, the tour will have grossed $591 million in the U.S. alone, making Taylor a shoo-in to land the title of the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time. Right now, Madonna holds the record with $407 million for her 2008-09 Sticky & Sweet tour.

