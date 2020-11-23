2020 American Music Awards winner's list: Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay and The Weeknd win big

The American Music Awards, held live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It was a big night for The Weeknd, country duo Dan + Shay and Taylor Swift, who took home three awards each.
Swift cemented herself as the most decorated winner in American Music Award history, bumping her lifetime total to 32. She also took home the night’s biggest honor: Artist of the Year.
Here’s a full list of the 2020 winners at the American Music Awards:
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Doja Cat
Collaboration of the Year
“10,000 Hours ” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Favorite Music Video
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
BTS
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
Favorite Female Artist Country
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Dan + Shay
Favorite Album – Country
Fully Loaded: God’s Country — Blake Shelton
Favorite Song – Country
“10,000 Hours ” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Juice WRLD
Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
The Weenkd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
After Hours — The Weeknd
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
“Heartless” — The Weeknd
Favorite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G
Favorite Album – Latin
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Favorite Song – Latin
“Tusa” — KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Jonas Brothers
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
Lady Gaga
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
