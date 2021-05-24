Music News

2021 Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast live on NBC.  Nick Jonas served as the host of this year’s ceremony.  Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Artist
The Weeknd

Top New Artist
Pop Smoke

Artist of the Decade
Drake

Icon Award
Pink

Change Maker Award
Trae Tha Truth

Top Male Artist
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group
BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake

Top Song Sales Artist
BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd

Top Social Artist
BTS

Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist
Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Artist
Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West

 

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Gift 

Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

 

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song 
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top-Selling Song
BTS, “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Top R&B Song
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Top Rock Song
AJR, “Bang!”

Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” 

Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

 

