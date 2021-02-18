24kGoldn hoping to make a "cultural impact" with Hulu's 'Your Attention Please' concert special

Hulu

24kGoldn is performing during Your Attention Please: The Concert, a virtual special premiering Thursday night on Hulu in honor of Black History Month.

“It’s really wonderful that Hulu is giving a platform to Black creators to express what we have to share with the world,” Goldn, born Golden Landis Von Jones, tells ABC Audio.

Along with the “Mood” and “City of Angels” artist, the Your Attention Please lineup includes Lil Yachty, Joy Oladokun, Kiana Ledé and Swae Lee. Actor Craig Robinson will host.

“It’s just a full-scale production that is dedicated to honoring our contributions and our talents with the world,” Goldn declares.

Goldn has said that it’s important for him to be a role model, and playing specials such as Your Attention Please is part of that.

“At this level in my career, I can perform in a lot of different places,” Goldn explains explains. “I can go do a club and get a bunch of money, but that’s not really gonna make the same kind of cultural impact that something like this is.”

“We’re not just performing the songs and having fun,” he adds. “We’re also touching on important issues that we deal with as a country and as a world in these times.”

Goldn will perform three songs during the special, which he says he picked to represent the best of his music. And if watching the special’s got you hyped for more 24kGoldn tunes, you won’t have to wait very long: he’s dropping a new song called “3,2,1” on Friday.

“We got a fire video. The song is incredible,” Goldn declares. “I’m just excited for the world to hear it.”

Your Attention Please premieres on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll also be available for non-subscribers via YouTube.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.