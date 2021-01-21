24KGoldn's big goal for 2021? "Seeing the fans again"

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

In 2020, 24KGoldn and Iann Dior topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks with “Mood,” released a remix with Justin Bieber and performed on all kinds of TV shows, from Kimmel and The Voice finale to the American Music Awards. But there’s one thing the duo didn’t get to do last year that is on 24KGoldn’s “to do” list for 2021.

“I’m most looking forward to just going and seeing the fans again,” he tells ABC Audio. Like every other artist in the world, he wasn’t able to tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like, that’s the biggest motivation for me to make music, is knowing that the music I make, I’m going to be able to go out and perform on tour in front of people and and share this collective moment together and and have the words that I thought of, you know, in the studio or outside the studio come to life and see how that affects people in real life,” he adds. “That’s what I really want to see.”

And as far as affecting people, 24K believes he’s a role model and that what he’s doing now will inspire other young artists in the years to come.

“Where I’m from, this doesn’t happen, nobody where I’m from has a song with Justin Bieber,” he says. “Nobody where I’m from is on the Billboard charts like this. We’re paving history and paving the road for others to follow after.”

Meanwhile, “Mood” is currently number two on the Billboard Hot 100, after spending eight weeks at number one. However, it’s still number one on the Hot Alternative and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, as well as the Hot Rap Songs chart.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.