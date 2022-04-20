29 years and counting for Backstreet Boys: “We’re not willing to stop”

Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Wednesday is the 29th anniversary of The Backstreet Boys, who officially formed on April 20, 1993. And don’t even ask if they’ll be around to celebrate their 30th: Of course they will. As Brian Littrell explains, they’ve got a lot going on, including their recently re-launched DNA tour, their upcoming Christmas album, and more.

“We are excited about the new [Christmas] record coming out. We’re excited to get back in the studio as well, after this tour runs its course, so that we can introduce the world to new music,” he tells ABC Audio.

“I don’t think at this time that the Backstreet Boys are really willing or want to stop,” he adds. ” It’s just something that we enjoy and it’s something that we’ve missed for quite some time, so it’s good to be back.”

After four kickoff shows in Las Vegas, the DNA Tour will continue with a show in Mexico City in May, and then a U.S. leg that starts June 4 in Chula Vista, CA.

As for that Christmas album, we don’t know when it’ll be released, but Kevin Richardson tells ABC Audio it’s a mix of classic holiday songs and new tracks.

“We have some of our favorites, we each submitted a list of our favorites, so we narrowed them down,” he explains. “And then we also wrote…a couple of originals as well.”

By the way, it was Brian who completed the Backstreet lineup: On April 20, 1993, he flew to Orlando, FL to join his cousin Kevin in the group, along with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter. Named after Orlando’s Backstreet flea market, the newly formed group did their first gig in May at Sea World Orlando.

