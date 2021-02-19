"3, 2, 1" go! 24kGoldn releases new song & video, achieves new chart feat with "Mood"

24kGoldn is out with a brand new song and video, just as his previous hit, “Mood,” manages to pull off another major chart achievement.

The song, “3, 2, 1,” is based on the old saying that there are three sides to every story: Yours, mine and the truth. In the song, Goldn sings about a woman who’s playing with his emotions by not being honest with him: “Two lies that you told me/Say you love me and you hate me, I don’t know what to do, girl.”

In the video, Goldn and the dishonest women start off at the El Dorado Motel — named after the artist’s upcoming album El Dorado — before riding on a motorcycle together and moving to several different locations. At one point, they’re sitting on thrones side by side when she reaches over and stabs Goldn in the chest, causing a torrent of what look like red paper hearts to fly out.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that “Mood” is the ultimate crossover hit, as it rises to number-one on the publication’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. It’s previously been number one on the Rhythmic Airplay and Pop Airplay charts, and is one of only nine songs that have topped all three.

However, “Mood” has done something that none of those other eight songs have done: It’s also been top 10 on the Alternative Airplay and Rap Airplay charts. Therefore, says Billboard, it’s the first song ever to have achieved such success on all five of those charts.

“Mood” was also number-one for eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and is currently number one on the Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. Those charts are based on sales, streaming and airplay.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Andrea Dresdale

