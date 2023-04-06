5 Seconds of Summer announces live album, 2023 headlining tour

BMG

If you weren’t able to make it to London last year for 5 Seconds of Summer‘s special show at the Royal Albert Hall, here’s some good news: A live album is coming.

The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall will arrive April 14, with physical formats arriving July 14. You can pre-order all versions now.

The album documents the band’s 2022 show at the legendary venue, and it was a full circle moment for the Australian band: When they first came to the U.K. 10 years ago, they played on the street outside the Royal Albert Hall. The concert featured 5SOS performing their hits and songs from their most recent self-titled album, backed by a 12-piece orchestra and 12-member gospel choir.

In a statement, 5SOS singer/drummer Ashton Irwin says, “The Feeling of Falling Upwards is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music, and sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.”

And there’s more good 5SOS news: The band is launching a worldwide headlining tour which gets underway in July in South America and makes its way to North America starting August 10 in Uncasville, CT. That leg of the tour wraps up September 14 in LA, but 5SOS will also play this year’s edition of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival on October 21 and 22.

Tickets for the tour go on sale April 14 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com; a Citi presale starts April 11.

Here’s the track list for The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall:

“OVERTURE (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“COMPLETE MESS (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“CAROUSEL (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Me, Myself & I (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“She Looks So Perfect (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Amnesia (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Lie To Me (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Caramel (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Outer Space (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Youngblood (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Red Desert (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Jet Black Heart (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Older (feat. Sierra Deaton) (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Take My Hand (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Teeth (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Ghost of You (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

“Bad Omens (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)”

