5 Seconds of Summer sign new record deal, working on new album & world tour

Andy DeLuca

Last year, 5 Seconds of Summer released their fourth album, CALM, right in the middle of lockdown and saw it debut at number two in the U.S. and number one in the U.K. and their native Australia. Now they’ve got new music coming — and a new record deal.

The group, who just performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Los Angeles, has announced that they’ve signed a new record deal with BMG. According to a press release, the foursome are currently “preparing” their fifth studio album, as well as a world tour.

5SOS is currently celebrating a decade together. In a statement, they say, “We are both proud and excited to be sharing this next chapter with the team at BMG…They encourage our independence as recording artists and we love how collaborative this relationship will be, which feels important for us in our 10th year as a band.”

They add, “We want to thank everyone past and present for being part of our journey and can’t wait for our fans to hear new music which will be coming very soon!”

In August, 5SOS frontman Luke Hemmings released his solo debut, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From.

