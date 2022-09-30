5 Seconds of Summer win their 5th straight #1 album in Australia

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

The wins keep coming for ﻿5 Seconds of Summer, who just notched their fifth straight number-one album in their native Australia.

Billboard reports the country’s ARIA Chart placed the band’s new album release, 5SOS5, right on top. This means every album 5SOS released has gone to number one in their country, starting with their 2014 eponymous debut.

Their other works to go straight to the top are 2015’s Sounds Good Feels Good, 2018’s Youngblood and 2020’s CALM.

The group also released a live album in 2014 titled LiveSOS, but that peaked in seventh place.

Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, celebrated 5SOS’s big win in a statement. “What an incredible three weeks for Australian albums, congratulations to 5 Seconds of Summer on the success of their new album and an incredible decade of music loved across the world,” she said.

5SOS5 came out September 23.

