Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/21/22)

- VIDEO: Adele announces the night before her first Las Vegas show that the ENTIRE RESIDENCY is being postponed! She said she was “gutted” but “half my crew, half my team” has COVID, making it “impossible” to move forward
All dates will be rescheduled
More info coming soon
- A new movie studio is being built…in SPACE! It’s the same company that is also co-producing that Tom Cruise movie that will be shot partly in space.
- Louie Anderson, iconic stand-up comic and ‘Baskets’ star, DIES at 68
- Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, DIES at 74 & tributes pour in!
- Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are in a relationship and have been keeping it a SECRET for a whole year!
- “Squid Game” has been renewed for a 2nd SEASON
- VIDEO: The Rock stuns tourists by pulling up alongside Hollywood tour!
- VIDEO: Just a wholesome video of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal getting excited about socks…cause we need it
- Martha Stewart dated Anthony Hopkins in the ’90s, but she DUMPED HIM . . . because she couldn’t get over his performance as Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs”
- Pam Anderson’s pandemic MARRAIGE IS OVER
- Peter Billingsley will return as an ADULT Ralphie in a sequel to “A Christmas Story” . . . called, “A Christmas Story Christmas”. In this one, Ralphie brings his kids back to his childhood home to give them a “magical Christmas.”