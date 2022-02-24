Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/24/22)

LOS ANGELES – APR 12: Britney Spears at GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA
Britney Spears says in now deleted post her former business managers tried to KILL HER and now she wants to sue them
Rosie O’Donnell gave a TERRIBLE APOLOGY for assuming Priyanka Chopra was Deepak Chopra’s daughter…and Priyanka FIRED BACK, “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology.”
PICS: Hilary Duff is getting lit up for letting her 3-year-old go car seat-less…but she defended the move saying, “It’s not like I’m driving on the 405.”
Police think Bob Saget lost consciousness in his hotel bathroom, fell and HIT HIS HEAD on the marble floor . . . then regained consciousness, stumbled into bed before he passed away
CONGRATS! Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her 1st BABY!
PICS: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreated the pointing “Spider-Man” meme
Charlize Theron felt so THREATENED by Tom Hardy on the set of “Mad Max: Fury Road” she demanded a female producer on the set for safety
Leonardo DiCaprio invests in ECO FRIENDLY CHAMPAGNE company in France called Champagne Telmont…they use 100% renewable electricity in their production and recyclable bottles to lower their environmental footprint.
Tom Brady will PRODUCE and appear in a movie called “80 for Brady”, with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno…it’s based on the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a trip to Super Bowl 51 to see Brady play.
Arnold Schwarzenegger said he has followed an 80% VEGAN DIET the last five years . . . which he credits with reversing his bad cholesterol
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are doing IVF to have another baby…Chrissy posted a video where she’s giving herself A SHOT
VIDEO: Florence + the Machine drop a haunting new song and video about womanhood
Lizzo LOST OUT on the role of Ursula the Sea Witch in the live-action “Little Mermaid” to Melissa McCarthy
Kanye West THREW DOWN his microphone in disgust at his “Donda 2” listening event, due to persistent sound problems
PICS: Elle Fanning posts gushing birthday post for Dakota Fanning about how she’s a perfect person