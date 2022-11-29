Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/29/22)

- Did Mariah Carey need a teleprompter to SING “All I Want for Christmas is You”??? TikTok (below) goes viral from Thanksgiving Parade but Macy’s say it was for the audience to be able to sing along!
- Jennifer Lopez never got over Ben Affleck when they broke up, “I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a SPIRAL for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.”
- VIDEO: Jay Leno returned to the stage Sunday night…just 2 weeks after suffering 3rd degree burns while working on one of his classic cars!
- Balenciaga apologized for that ad featuring kids holding bondage teddy bears, and they’re suing the producers of it for $25 MILLION
- Jenna Ortega explains why she NEVER BLINKS in “Wednesday”…. “I did a take where I did not blink at all. And Tim said, ‘I don’t want you to blink anymore’ . . .
- Howard Stern accused Oprah of SHOWING OFF her wealth on Instagram, “You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there.”
- PICS: Katherine Schwarzenegger posted a picture of her dad Arnold holding his granddaughter at her baptism
- PICS: Snoop Dogg posted a picture of himself as an alternate universe “Harry Potter” character, “Snoop Dobby Dobb”