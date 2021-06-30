5SOS singer Luke Hemmings goes solo with new single “Starting Line”

Scottie Cameron

5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings is stepping out solo.

It turns out Luke spent his quarantine writing new music, which has turned into his debut solo album, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, due out August 13. The first single, “Starting Line,” is out now.

“‘Starting Line’ discusses missing various memories,” Luke explains. “You’re reflecting on your youth and all of the madness and craziness. It’s like you’re forgetting so many pieces of your life — not from vices or anything, but from the sheer volume.”

He adds, “I had to figure out how to fill a lot of gaps for myself in a positive way. It’s the human condition to change everything up after so long. A lot of the album deals with the idea time is slipping away from you.”

5SOS’ most recent album, CALM, arrived last March 27, just after the pandemic shut down the entertainment industry. It peaked at number two in the U.S., and became the band’s fourth straight number one album in their home country of Australia.

