98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons reveals the craziest fan experience he’s had

98 Degrees‘ Jeff Timmons has had several memorable run-ins with fans — some good and some not-so-good — but which one was the nuttiest?

The singer caught up with ABC Audio at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, to chat about the heyday of boy bands. As for the strange encounters he had back in the day, he revealed, “We have some we can’t talk about … We had a couple of them!”

As for one that sticks out the most, Jeff said, “One of the craziest ones is we were in a tour bus in one city and we didn’t realize that a couple of girls had snuck onto the tour bus until we got to the city. They were literally in the background!”

Jeff didn’t divulge when or where that happened.

Jeff also described another memorable run-in with an overzealous fan. “We were getting interviewed in a stay in school program for the NBA, and somebody was interviewing us in one of the locker rooms before we performed,” he recalled. “We noticed that their cameraman, the [camera’s] light wasn’t on and our security guy realized it was a fan who faked the pass, got backstage, pretended she’s a correspondent with NBC.”

Jeff said the fan began “to freak out,” which further blew her cover.

The singer later shared during a panel about boy bands that 98 Degrees will release new music, drawing cheers from the packed audience. “We’ve spent some time recording [in] the past few months,” he confirmed. “We got some pretty good stuff.”

Jeff didn’t say when fans would hear that new music.

