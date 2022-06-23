A YouTube “Rockstar:” Post Malone scores third billion-view video

Republic Records

Post Malone and 21 Savage‘s blood-soaked video for “Rockstar” has just scored membership in YouTube’s Billion Views club.

The clip for the 2017 #1 hit has racked up more than 1 billion views on the streaming platform. It’s also Posty’s third clip to do so, after “Sunflower” and “Congratulations.”

“Rockstar” was the lead single from Post’s 2018 album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, and was Post’s first #1 hit; it ended up spending eight weeks at #1.

Posty’s new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is out now. After spending the summer performing at festivals, he’ll kick off his headlining tour September 10 in Omaha, Nebraska. Tickets are on sale now.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

