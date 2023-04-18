Aaron Carter’s cause of death revealed

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the LA County coroner, the cause of death was drowning. Contributing factors included effects of difluoroethane (propellant in canned air) and Alprazolem (generic Xanax).

The report says multiple cans of electronic dust canned air were found near him and that he had a known history of inhalant abuse. Multiple bottles of prescription medications were also found.

Aaron Carter, younger brother of the Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter, died last November at age 34. He was found in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California.

