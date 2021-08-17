Adam Lambert adds another show to his Las Vegas engagement

Live Nation/Joseph Sinclair

Adam Lambert is apparently happening in Vegas, so he’s staying in Vegas.

The singer’s limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas has just expanded by one show: He’ll now perform six dates at the venue. The new date is October 20; the other dates are October 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30.

Tickets for the new show go on sale to the general public Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com, venetian.com, the box office or by calling 866-641-7469.

Adam is also set to perform on the worldwide Global Citizen Live telecast on September 25, along with stars including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Alessia Cara, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, The Weeknd and more. If you want to see him right now, he’s got a series of makeup tutorials on YouTube you can check out.

