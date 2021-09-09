Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, OneRepublic & more: LA lineup of ‘Global Citizen Live’ revealed

Courtesy Global Citizen

The worldwide 24-hour Global Citizen Live concert. taking place September 25. has announced its lineups for both LA and London.

The show in Los Angeles will take place at the Greek Theatre and feature Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna, as well as music legend Stevie Wonder. Tickets are available now at GlobalCitizenLive.la.

In a statement, Wonder said, “It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!”

The London lineup for the show will feature dance diva Kylie Minogue, disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Duran Duran, Rag’n’Bone Man and “Beggin'” band Måneskin.

As previously reported, the New York part of the show will include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and more. Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Charlie Puth and DJ Snake will perform from Paris, and Lorde, BTS, Usher, Ricky Martin, Green Day and Metallica will round out the broadcast.

ABC News Live will broadcast the full event starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on September 25, with a highlights show scheduled to air on ABC September 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for Paris, New York City, and Los Angeles can be earned by taking action at GlobalCitizenLive.org.

The goal of Global Citizen Live is to encourage people to call upon world leaders, philanthropists and politicians to prioritize vaccine equality, climate change and famine.

