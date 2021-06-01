Adam Lambert sets five-day Las Vegas engagement for October, will perform at Stonewall Day concert in L.A.

Live Nation/Joseph Sinclair

In February of 2020 — which seems like 10 years ago — Adam Lambert announced that he’d be doing a mini-residency in Las Vegas that April. Of course, those dates never happened due to COVID-19, but now he’s making up for it.

Announced Tuesday — fittingly, the start of Pride Month — Adam’s five-show limited engagement will take place at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in October.

The tickets go on sale to the general public on June 4 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, but fan club members can grab tickets starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT. Virtual Meet & Greet packages are also available.

Meanwhile, Adam curated the music for, and will perform at, this year’s Stonewall Day celebration, which will elevate awareness and support for the fight for full LGBTQ equality. Stonewall Day itself is June 6, but it’s being celebrated with a three-day global concert experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The concert, which runs June 4-6, is an in-person event, but you can also stream it live each day for free starting at 7 p.m. ET at WeAreOutLoud.com. There will be some 35 artists performing, including Adam on June 6.

Meanwhile, Adam’s European and U.K. tour with Queen is still postponed until 2022.

