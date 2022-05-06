Adam Levine almost pooped himself when his daughter was born

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Adam Levine‘s wife, Behati Prinsloo, revealed a never-before-heard story about what really happened when their first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born.

Guesting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the model said her husband is a nervous eater and that trait of his bit him in the butt — literally — when she went into labor.

“I had a doula to help me kind of stay out of the hospital as long as possible, so I’m not there too soon, and Adam told me Carson Daly told him that we all need to eat a lot of food, because the dad can pass out if he doesn’t eat and the mom also needs food,” she explained.

“So, I’m at home, not feeling like eating, so [Adam] orders pasta and pizza, and he eats everything. Everything,” Prinsloo deadpanned. She added she “waited too late” when it was finally time to go to the hospital, so she was unable to get an epidural.

But that also meant both of them were in pain when Dusty was born. Prinsloo remarked, “So, the whole time I’m in labor, Adam had to go to the bathroom really bad.”

The model said that, once their little one arrived, the Maroon 5 rocker immediately asked the nurse if there was a bathroom nearby and was directed to the one in the delivery room. “And he goes, ”That’s not gonna do it, I need a far away bathroom,'” she recalled.

“And that’s when we realized Adam is a really nervous eater. When he gets nervous, he eats a lot,” said Prinsloo.

Adam later surprised his wife on the show and told the audience, “I cannot believe that I sat back there and watched you tell the story of me almost pooping my pants. That was awesome.”

