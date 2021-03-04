Adam Levine attacked online by bands for saying there "aren’t any bands anymore"

Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine is being taken to task online by various bands for declaring that there “aren’t any bands anymore.”

Adam made that comment Wednesday while talking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about Maroon 5’s new single “Beautiful Mistakes.” What he said specifically was, “It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?”

“That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands,” he continued. “There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed.”

It seems that what Adam is talking about specifically is bands who are making pop music, or who are on the pop charts, because he goes on to say, “I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”

A glance at Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart reveals there are currently only three bands in the Top 40.

However, many bands are now coming after Adam as though he said that bands, on a whole, don’t exist.

90s alt-rockers Garbage responded by tweeting, “What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!”

Fellow ’90s alt-rockers Eve 6 tweeted, “adam levine there are like 500k bands and they all think yer a nerd.”

The pop-rock band Dreamers responded, “Adam Levine complaining ‘there’s no bands anymore’ is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there’s no local coffee shops anymore.”

One Twitter user snarked, “adam levine doesnt know genres other than top 40 exist.”

Another Twitter user joked, “what i’m hearing is that adam levine wants one direction to come back too.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.