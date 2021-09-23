Adam Levine, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa & more call on entertainment bosses to demand D.C. action on climate change

Some of music’s biggest names, from Dua Lipa, Adam Levine and Justin Timberlake to Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, are calling on entertainment industry leaders to demand action on climate change from Congress.

In a letter addressed to the heads of companies like Facebook, Netflix, Sony, Disney, Apple, Google and Amazon, the artists, working with the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund, state that the bosses are “needed to lead our community’s call for action and embrace this vision for a better world.”

“Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future,” the letter continues. “Congress needs to hear you demand, unequivocally, that it put forward and pass the most ambitious climate change agenda in U.S. history.”

The letter asks that the business leaders “demand publicly and loudly that our senators and representatives” pass legislation that is currently before them. The legislation, the letter claims, will “create healthier communities, put millions to work in clean energy jobs, and free us from the fossil fuels that are driving climate change.”

The artists go in to say that they’ll be using their own platforms to remind all Americans to tell their senators and representatives in Congress that they “demand climate action now,” by taking up the president’s agenda.

“Tweet. Post. E-mail. Call. Whatever it takes,” the letter concludes. “This is our moment, and there is no time to waste.”

Others who signed the letter include Barbra Streisand, Alessia Cara, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Lorde, Ryan Tedder, Selena Gomez, Shakira, Demi Lovato and Coldplay, as well as stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, J.J. Abrams, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and Ellen DeGeneres, among many others.