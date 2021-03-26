Adam Levine's finally back down to his wedding weight, thanks to live-in trainer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Adam Levine seems to really enjoy being shirtless, so you wouldn’t think he’s a guy who worries about his weight. But as his personal trainer reveals, the 42-year-old Maroon 5 frontman has been working hard to get down to the same weight he was when he married Behati Prinsloo in 2014.

The trainer, Austin Pohlen, has been working full-time for Adam since last August, and has been living with the singer and his family during lockdown. He also oversees what the couple eats. Pohlen tells US Weekly that Adam “lost nine pounds in four months” and has just reached his goal of achieving his wedding weight.

Of course, we’d probably all be in great shape if we, too, had a live-in trainer who told us what to eat. But according to Pohlen, the singer works hard for his bod. Think 90 minutes of treadmill every day, yoga three times a week, plus one day of Pilates and strength training four to five times a week.

And if you want to go on the “Adam Levine Diet,” Pohlen tells US Weekly it’s egg whites with spinach and Greek yogurt every morning, a delivery service that brings them salmon, sweet potatoes and vegetables every day for lunch, and then five different options for dinner.

Adam and Behati, 32, share daughters Dusty, four, and Gio, three.

By Andrea Dresdale

