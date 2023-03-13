Adam Levine’s PDA with Behati Prinsloo and Justin Bieber’s blanket turn heads at Oscar after-party

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Adam Levine couldn’t keep his hands to himself at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on Sunday, where he was seen loving all over wife Behati Prinsloo.

Page Six reports the couple made their first red carpet appearance since the Maroon 5 singer was accused of infidelity for allegedly sending flirty messages to models. Adam rocked a new look for the public outing, sporting a platinum buzzcut and a face full of stubble. He wore a black tuxedo, which complemented Behati’s shimmering dress.

Throughout the night, Adam was seen putting an arm around his wife, who recently gave birth to their third child, and giving her sweet kisses. The couple have yet to announce the name or gender of their third child.

Another person turned heads at the same party for barely showing his face — Justin Bieber. Page Six says the singer didn’t walk the red carpet with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and instead quietly slipped into the party via a back entrance.

The two were photographed leaving the party together.

The outlet says the singer appeared to be wearing a blanket, which wouldn’t be the first time he did that. In January, Justin threw on a colorful crochet blanket and wore it to a West Hollywood sushi restaurant during a date night with Hailey.

That particular outing sparked the phrase “couch couture.”

