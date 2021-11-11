Adam Levine’s wife says there are “no limits” to how many kids they’ll have

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, already have two daughters — but if it was up to Behati, she’d have three more…at minimum.

The Maroon 5 frontman and the model already share Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio, 3, but Behati tells Entertainment Tonight, “I do also want five kids…we want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

Behati says that during lockdown, she started thinking that perhaps she and Adam should start expanding their family. “With COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together],” she explains. “But then, I don’t know. Never say never.”

Back in 2018, Adam told Ellen DeGeneres, “[Behati] was an only child, so she wants, like, 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.” However, last year in an interview, Adam joked that his wife would “punch me in the f***ing face” if he asked her for another child, “because she’s not ready.”

In addition to parenting their kids, Behati and Adam are also working together on their new tequila brand, Calirosa Tequila. “It’s honestly been really fun for us,” she says. “I think at the core of it, we’re truly best friends…we have so much fun together that we always want to be together. So we make that happen…we’re just a good team.” Aww.

