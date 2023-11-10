Additional Grammy nominees: Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha, Kelly Clarkson & more

Courtesy CBS/The Recording Academy

Outside of the “Big Four” Grammy categories of Record, Song and Album of the Year and Best New Artist, there are plenty of big names who also scored Grammy nominations this year. For example:

Ed Sheeran‘s Subtract and Kelly Clarkson‘s chemistry are up for Best Pop Vocal Album, along with the latest projects from Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta are up for Best Pop Dance Recording for “One In a Million”; David is also nominated in that category for “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” his collab with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. Others up for the award include Kylie Minogue‘s “Padam Padam” and “Miracle” by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

In the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Taylor and Ice Spice are up for their “Karma” remix, while Miley is nominated for her duet with Brandi Carlile, “Thousand Miles.” Billie Eilish also received a nod for “Never Felt So Alone,” her collab with Labrinth.

Doja Cat earned a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Paint the Town Red,” and Olivia is up for Best Rock Song for “ballad of a homeschooled girl.” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” is up for Best Rap Song, as is Doja’s “Attention.”

Barbie The Album is up for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, and four songs from the album are nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie World” and “What Was I Made For?” The final nominee in that category is Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Finally, Lewis Capaldi‘s How I’m Feeling Now is up for Best Music Film, and Billie’s “What Was I Made For?” is up for Best Music Video.

